Amadio scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Amadio was dropped to the fourth line Sunday while Pavel Dorofeyev took his place on the second line. Amadio still had 16:44 of ice time in the contest, so his usage shouldn't be affected much by his demotion. The 26-year-old has two goals and three assists over his last 10 outings, giving him 20 points, 81 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-3 rating through 53 games this season.