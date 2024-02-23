Amadio scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Amadio has four goals over his last five games, giving him 10 tallies on the season. It's a strong scoring run for the 27-year-old, who continues to see middle-six minutes but should also feature more regularly on the power play while Mark Stone (upper body) is out. Amadio has 21 points, 76 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-5 rating across 50 appearances this season.