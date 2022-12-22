Amadio scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Amadio scored the last goal in the game, deflecting in a Nicolas Hague shot attempt. The tally gave Amadio points in consecutive games for the first time this year. He has two goals, two assists, 28 shots, 24 hits and a minus-4 rating in 21 contests overall. He began the game on the top line, but head coach Bruce Cassidy has rotated a number of players into the spot alongside Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone, with William Carrier also getting looks there in this game.