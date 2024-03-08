Amadio scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Amadio remained productive even with the Golden Knights debut of Anthony Mantha in a top-six role. Amadio has six goals and two assists over his last 11 outings while often playing up the lineup as the Golden Knights have battled injuries. The 27-year-old forward is up to 12 goals, 25 points, 92 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 56 appearances. His scoring rate could drop if he remains on the third line through the end of the regular season.