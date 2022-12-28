Amadio scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Amadio has scored in three straight games for the first time in his career, and he's added three assists during a four-game point streak. The 26-year-old's goal Tuesday was also his first power-play point since 2020-21 when he was with the Kings. The forward has eight points, 35 shots on net, 26 hits, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating in 23 appearances. As long as he's on Vegas' top line, he'll have some appeal in DFS and as a streaming option.