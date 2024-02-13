Amadio scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Amadio snapped a nine-game point drought with his first-period tally. He's earned six power-play points this season, but he's seen little time with the man advantage since the start of January. Amadio is at seven goals, 18 points, 66 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 46 outings. While he was on the second line Monday, he'll likely drop back to the bottom six when the team is healthier -- an illness is working its way through the locker room.