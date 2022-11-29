Amadio has been scratched for seven of the Golden Knights' last 10 games.

Amadio saw a little playing time when Nicolas Roy was hurt, but it appears he's currently out of favor for a bottom-six center job. It's been 10 games since Amadio last recorded a point, and he has just one goal, one helpers, 15 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-3 rating through 14 appearances overall. The 26-year-old will likely compete with Brett Howden (lower body) and Jake Leschyshyn for what amounts to a fourth-line job, so his presence or absence in the lineup won't make much of an impact in fantasy.