Amadio recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Amadio had gone four contests without a point after missing a game for personal reasons. The 27-year-old snapped the drought by helping out on William Carrier's second goal of the game late in the third period. That slump was the longest of the season for Amadio, who's been fine in a middle-six role for much of the season. He's at 16 points, 50 shots on net and a plus-10 rating while averaging 12:42 of ice time per game through 32 appearances.