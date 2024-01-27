Amadio (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Amadio missed Vegas' past five games because of the injury. Now that he's healthy, Amadio will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity while Byron Froese might be a healthy scratch Saturday versus Detroit. He has six goals, 17 points and 58 shots in 42 outings in 2023-24.
