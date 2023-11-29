Amadio scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Amadio has two goals and five helpers over his last nine contests, providing steady depth offense. The 27-year-old scored off a faceoff play in the second period and helped out on Ben Hutton's tally in the third. Amadio is up to 13 points, 35 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 23 outings this season while playing in a middle-six role.