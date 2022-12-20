Amadio notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Amadio has been in the lineup for five straight games, helping to overcome the absence of Jack Eichel (lower body). The assist was Amadio's first point since Oct. 24 and just his third point in 20 outings overall. He's added 23 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-4 rating in mainly a bottom-six role, though he got a look on the top line late in Monday's contest. Amadio's production could rise if he sticks with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone beyond this game, but it's unlikely he'll do enough to earn attention in most fantasy formats.