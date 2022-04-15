Amadio scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.
Amadio reached the 10-goal mark with his second-period tally, and he also assisted on a William Karlsson goal in the third. This was Amadio's fourth multi-point effort of the season. The 25-year-old forward has 17 points, 54 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-2 rating in 46 games since he joined the Golden Knights.
