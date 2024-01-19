Amadio was put on injured reserve Friday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

The move is presumably retroactive to Monday, which is when Amadio last played. That would enable Amadio to be activated for Tuesday's contest against the Islanders, provided he's healthy by that time. The 27-year-old has six goals and 17 points in 42 contests in 2023-24. When Amadio is available, he'll serve in a bottom-six capacity.