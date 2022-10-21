Amadio logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Amadio had been a healthy scratch for the three previous games after playing in the season opener. He replaced Paul Cotter in the lineup Thursday, and the move paid off early when Amadio set up a William Karlsson goal 6:11 into the game. Even if he can play regularly, Amadio is nothing more than a bottom-six forward, so he's unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy.