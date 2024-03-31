Amadio scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Amadio snapped a 10-game point drought at a great time, tying the contest with 6:17 left in the third period. The 27-year-old forward has remained in a middle-six role at even strength amid his slump. He's at 26 points, 109 shots on net, 44 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 67 contests, nearly identical numbers to his 27-point campaign in 2022-23. Without a power-play role, Amadio is tough to roster in fantasy.