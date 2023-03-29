Amadio scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Amadio tied the game at 3-3 with his second-period tally. He's scored twice over his last three contests. The 26-year-old forward is up to 13 goals, 23 points, 91 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-1 rating through 60 appearances while mainly seeing bottom-six minutes this season.