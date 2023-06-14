Amadio scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Amadio was one of seven Golden Knights to find the back of the net in the Stanley Cup-clinching win. The 27-year-old wasn't a fixture in the lineup during the postseason, but he was able to contribute five points over the last seven games of the playoffs. He had five goals, five assists, 19 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 16 appearances overall in a middle-six role.