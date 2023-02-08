Amadio scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Amadio tied the game at 1-1 just 1:23 after the Predators opened the scoring in the first period. The 26-year-old saw his even-strength minutes alongside Reilly Smith and William Karlsson on the second line. Amadio has been limited to three goals in 13 outings since the start of January, and he's up to 13 points, 55 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-6 rating through 38 contests overall while frequently moving around the lineup.