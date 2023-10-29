Amadio scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Amadio got the Golden Knights on the board with a second-period tally. He's logged four of his five points this season over the last four games. The 27-year-old forward has added 11 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through nine outings, finding success in a bottom-six role with minimal power-play time. Amadio's fantasy value is limited to deep formats with a focus on scoring.