Amadio logged an assist and six hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Amadio helped out on a Jack Eichel tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Amadio has moved around the lineup quite a bit this season, recording 27 points, 99 shots and 56 hits in 67 regular-season games. He's likely to see middle-six minutes for much of the playoff run, though there's always a chance he gets scratched if his performance drops.