Amadio (illness) is expected to play Thursday versus the Bruins, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Amadio was a scratch Wednesday versus the Avalanche due to the illness, but he's ready a day later. The 27-year-old will return to a third-line role and may see power-play time on the second unit. He has just two points over his last 12 contests.
