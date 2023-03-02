Amadio logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Amadio has a goal and two helpers over his last four contests. He set up Reilly Smith's goal on a 2-on-1 in the third period, which secured the win Wednesday. Amadio hasn't been bumped out of the top six yet -- Paul Cotter moved down to the fourth line with the addition of Ivan Barbashev via trade. Amadio has 18 points, 75 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-4 rating through 47 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Tallies in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Snags power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Goal and assist Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Pots goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Ends drought Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Nets another goal•