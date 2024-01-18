Amadio will miss Thursday's clash with the Rangers due to an upper-body injury, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Amadio is currently stuck in a six-game pointless streak during which he's managed just three shots. In fact, the Ontario native has just one goal in his last 15 contests, so few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his absence. The Knights are expected to recall a forward from the minors, possibly Grigori Denisenko or Jonas Rondbjerg, rather than deploying seven defensemen against New York.