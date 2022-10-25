Amadio scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Amadio drew into three games with the Maple Leafs last year before he was claimed on waivers by the Golden Knights. He got a little revenge against his former team with a third-period tally Monday. The 26-year-old has appeared in three straight games, and he has a goal, an assist, nine shots on net and seven hits through four outings this season.