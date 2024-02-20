Amadio scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Amadio tallied just 2:28 into the game. It was his second goal in the last three games, an improvement after his recent run of nine contests without a point. The 27-year-old is up to eight goals, 19 points, 69 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 48 outings overall while mainly working a bottom-six role this season.