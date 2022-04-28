Amadio scored a goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Amadio ended a five-game point drought with the tally. The 25-year-old has played in 52 of his 55 games with the Golden Knights, posting 11 goals, seven assists, 60 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 52 contests. He's mainly played in a bottom-six role.