Amadio scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 3-2 win over Los Angeles.

Amadio extended Vegas' lead to 2-0 early in the second period, beating Cam Talbot on the rush for his sixth goal this season. It's Amadio's first goal and just his second point in his last nine contests. The 27-year-old forward is up 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) through 35 games in a middle-six role this season.