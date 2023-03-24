Amadio scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Amadio extended Vegas' lead to 2-0 in the first period, following up his own rebound after Shea Theodore set him up on a breakaway with an impressive stretch pass. Amadio is up to 12 goals and 22 points, both career highs, through 58 games this season. While the 26-year-old center has had productive stretches this season, he's unlikely to provide consistent scoring while skating on the fourth line.