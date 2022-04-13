Amadio scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Amadio redirected a Jonathan Marchessault shot into the net at 4:26 of the second period. This was Amadio's second goal in the last seven games. He's seen middle-six usage lately, but with the Golden Knights getting healthier up front, his ice time could soon slip. The 25-year-old is at nine tallies, six assists, 53 shots on net, 32 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 45 appearances.