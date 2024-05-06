Amadio notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 7.

Amadio played the final four games of the series after being scratched in favor of Pavel Dorofeyev early on. Amadio had two points, four shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating. The 27-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer after posting back-to-back 27-point campaigns for Vegas.