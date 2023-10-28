Amadio registered an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Amadio set up Pavel Dorofeyev's tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Amadio has earned three helpers over his last three contests, doing his part to stabilize the bottom six in the absence of Nicolas Roy (undisclosed). Through eight outings this season, Amadio has four points, eight shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-7 rating.