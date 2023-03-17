Amadio recorded an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Flames.

Amadio is up to a goal and three helpers through nine games in March. Despite the Golden Knights' additions at the trade deadline, Amadio has managed to hang onto a middle-six role. The 26-year-old is up to a career-high 21 points with 82 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 55 contests this season.