Amadio produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Amadio saw time on the second power-play unit Thursday, and he made the most of it with the secondary helper on Jack Eichel's tally. This ended a three-game point drought for Amadio, whose performance has slipped recently despite remaining in a second-line role. With Nicolas Roy (lower body) hurt, Amadio's main competition for a top-six job is probably Keegan Kolesar. Amadio has 16 points (two on the power play), 70 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-3 rating through 44 contests overall.