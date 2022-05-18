Amadio finished 2021-22 with 18 points in 56 games between the Golden Knights and the Maple Leafs.

Amadio spent the bulk of the season in Vegas, where he was able to establish new career highs in goals (11) and points. The 26-year-old was mainly a bottom-six option when he played, as the Golden Knights' depth when healthy left few opportunities to move up. He showed enough to earn a two-year contract extension in January, so he'll likely continue his limited role in 2022-23.