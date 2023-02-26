Amadio scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Amadio reached the 10-goal mark with a second-period tally. The 26-year-old has scored three times and added two assists through eight appearances in February. He's at 17 points -- one shy of his career high -- with 73 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-2 rating through 45 contests overall.