Amadio scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
Amadio snapped a 10-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 28. The 27-year-old picked up four assists in that span, putting in solid work in a middle-six role. He's up to 10 points, 30 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 20 appearances this season, putting him on track to shatter his career high of 27 points, set last year.
