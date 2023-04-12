Amadio scored twice, added an assist, went plus-3 and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Amadio snapped a four-game point drought with his big game. He was reunited with William Karlsson and Reilly Smith on the second line to great success, as the trio combined for three goals and eight points. Amadio is up to 16 tallies, 11 assists, 99 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-2 rating through 66 appearances this season, though he's moved all around -- and sometimes out of -- the lineup during 2022-23.