Amadio scored a goal on three shots, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

Amadio tallied in the second period and also helped out on goals by Alex Pietrangelo and Mark Stone. This was the most successful top-line outing of the year for Amadio, who worked alongside Stone and Chandler Stephenson as the trio combined for nine points. With five points in his last three games, Amadio may just be the Golden Knights' best option on the top line until Jack Eichel (lower body) returns. Amadio has three goals, four helpers, 31 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-2 rating through 22 appearances this season.