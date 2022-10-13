Amadio will be a healthy scratch Thursday against Chicago, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Amadio got into Vegas' season opening 4-3 victory against Los Angeles on Tuesday. He had a shot and two hits in 9:46 minutes of ice time. He's expected to continue to serve as a depth forward throughout 2022-23.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Solid in depth role•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Scores in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Picks up pair of points•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Scores on deflection•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Stuffs in goal•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Exits COVID protocols•