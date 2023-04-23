Amadio scored the game-winning goal early in double overtime Saturday in a 5-4 victory over the Jets. He also added an assist.

Dylan Samburg of the Jets went to clear the puck from beside his own net and it ricocheted off the inside of a Vegas player's leg and straight to Amadio in the high slot. He ripped an off-balance shot off the crossbar and in. Amadio also levelled five hits and blocked one shot in the contest. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in three postseason games.