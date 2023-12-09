Amadio won't play Saturday versus Dallas for personal reasons
Amadio has five goals and 15 points in 27 contests this season. Pavel Dorofeyev is expected to draw into the lineup Saturday for the first time since Nov. 16. It remains to be seen if Amadio will be an option for Sunday's contest versus San Jose.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Deposits power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Hands out helper•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: One of each in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Earns power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Tallies on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Chips in with assist•