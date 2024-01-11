Amadio (illness) is unavailable for Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche.
With Amadio out, the Golden Knights will likely turn to using seven defensemen since they don't have an extra forward on the roster. Amadio has 17 points through 39 contests this season as a bottom-six option. It's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to suit up Thursday versus the Bruins.
