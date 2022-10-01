Hutchinson has been placed on waivers by the Golden Knights, according to the team's website.
Hutchinson inked a two-way deal, so it is no surprise that he will not make the Golden Knights opening night roster. The 32-year-old played for the Toronto Marlies of the AHL last season, going 11-10-4 with a 3.23 GAA and a .899 save percentage while seeing action in two games with the Maple Leafs, giving up six goals in 79 minutes of action.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Michael Hutchinson: Signs with Vegas•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Sent back down•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Emergency recall Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Returns to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Elevated to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Returned to bus league•