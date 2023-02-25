Hutchinson was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Adin Hill (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's game versus Dallas, so the Golden Knights are no longer in need of Hutchinson's services in goal. Hutchinson has yet to see NHL action this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Michael Hutchinson: Up with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Hutchinson: Sent to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Hutchinson: Rises to NHL•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Hutchinson: Put on waivers by Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Hutchinson: Signs with Vegas•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Sent back down•