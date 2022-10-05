Hutchinson was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Hutchinson still lines up as the Golden Knights' No. 3 goalie, though he may be able to overtake Adin Hill for that job. The 32-year-old passed through waivers unclaimed over the weekend, so he can move freely between levels until he accrues 30 days on the NHL roster.
