Hutchinson was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Monday, per CapFriendly.
The 32-year-old netminder posted an unsightly 4.56 GAA in two NHL appearances last season. Hutchinson should spend most of the year in the minors barring an injury to Adin Hill or Logan Thompson.
