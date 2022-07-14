Hutchinson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Hutchinson will likely enter the 2022-23 campaign as the fourth netminder on Vegas' organizational depth chart, so don't expect to spend much time in the NHL next season. He went 11-10-5 while posting a 3.23 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 28 appearances with AHL Toronto in 2021-22.