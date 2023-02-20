Hutchinson was summoned from AHL Henderson on Monday.

Hutchinson's recall comes after Adin Hill was banged up in Saturday's 5-4 win over Tampa Bay. It appears as though the 32-year-old netminder will be back up Laurent Brossoit on Tuesday versus Chicago, with Hill getting at least one game off to recover. Hutchinson has a 1-5-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and an .897 save percentage in seven AHL outings with the Silver Knights this campaign.