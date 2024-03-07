Vorobyov's signing rights were transferred from the Flyers to the Golden Knights in a three-team trade that saw Noah Hanifin go to Vegas and Daniil Miromanov to Calgary, per CapFriendly.

Vorobyov, 27, has not played at the NHL level since 2019-20, but he remained on the Flyers' reserve list. He had five points in 35 contests over parts of two seasons. Given his age, it seems unlikely that he'll make an NHL comeback with an organization as full of talent as the Golden Knights.