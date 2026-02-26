Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Available against Caps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner (not injury related) is expected to be back in action versus Washington on Friday, per SinBin.vegas.
Marner was riding a five-game point streak heading into the Olympic break, racking up four goals and two assists. With the 28-year-old Ontario native back in the fold, he should slot into a top-six role in addition to rejoining the No. 1 power-play unit.
